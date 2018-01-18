Solid Quant Score Make Oracle (ORCL) a Buy

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. ORCL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

ORCL is one of the 327 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector and is a constituent of the 82 company Packaged Software GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ORCL is $205.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for ORCL by Portfolio Grader places it 33 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 46 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORCL has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORCL's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Oracle a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ORCL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ORCL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ORCL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.