Southwest Energy (SWN) a Sell on Falling Industry Group Rank

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) a Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SWN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of 288 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 362 company GICS Energy sector. SWN has a market value of $2.8 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 247 among the 288 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 60 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's grade for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Southwest Energy's fundamental scores give SWN a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SWN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of SWN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.