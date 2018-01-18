Sprint (S) a Strong Sell on Adverse Earnings Growth

Currently, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) has a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. S has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is one of the 72 companies in the GICS Communications sector and is a member of the 25 company Wireless Telecommunications GICS industry group within this sector. S's market value is $22.8 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for S puts it 23 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Communications sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunications industry group is ranked 54 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has attained below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

S's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Sprint's fundamental scores give S a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view S's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of S's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.