Sprint (S) a Strong Sell on Bad Quant Score

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 64 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. S's market value is $23.6 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 19 among the 21 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 57 among the 64 companies in the sector, and number 4,305 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

S is rated as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. S has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has achieved below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

S's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sprint a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view S's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of S's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.