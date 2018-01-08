Square (SQ) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. SQ has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, NULL, and in the top decile of sector group, NULL, with a market value of $16.0 billion.

The NULL sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The NULL industry group is ranked 35 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Square has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. SQ's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Square a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view SQ's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SQ currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.