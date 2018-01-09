Starbucks Blonde Espresso Debuts Nationwide

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is now offering Blonde Espresso drinks in the U.S.

The launch of the Starbucks Blonde Espresso marks the first time in 40 years that the company has introduced a new core espresso option in the U.S. This new addition is a permanent one that customers will be able to order any time of the year.

The Starbucks Blonde Espresso didn’t make its first appearance in the U.S. Instead, the coffee chain first tested it out in other countries. This includes tests in Canada last year. The positive reception of the drink resulted in the decision to brink it across the border.

The new Starbucks Blonde Espresso brings a much different flavor to the menu than the normal espresso. This is due to the different beans from Latin America and East Africa that are roasted together. They give the drink a much more smooth and subtle sweetness.

Here are some reactions from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users about the new Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

“PSA the new blonde espresso at Starbucks is actually the bomb dot com plz do yourselves a favor and try it.”

“I love going into @Starbucks and asking for a ‘tall blonde’! The reactions are priceless #BlondeEspresso.”

“Two thumbs up for the blonde espresso, @Starbucks 👍🏻👍🏻 #Starbucks #BlondeEspresso.”

“There is no way in hell I’m walking into a Starbucks and ordering a ‘blonde flat white.'”

“Hey @Starbucks that blonde espresso of yours isn’t espresso. Stop stealing Italian words that mean quality all over the world and fund new ones for your products unless consumer’s fraud has become one of your Company’s values! #TiredItalian”

