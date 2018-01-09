Stellar Earnings Growth Makes Facebook (FB) a Strong Buy

Currently, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. FB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet Software/Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $543.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FB has attained well above-average scores in 6, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

FB's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. FB's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Facebook a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of FB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

