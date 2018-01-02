Stellar Earnings Visibility Keeps Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology, this analytical tool researches stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AAPL has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 37 company Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 700 company GICS Information Technology sector. AAPL's market value is $867.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 37 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Apple has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AAPL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Apple places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AAPL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.