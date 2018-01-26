Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Steve Wynn — CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ) — is being accused of sexual misconduct by about a dozen former and current employees.

The Wall Street Journal contacted about 150 of the casino operator’s workers and about a dozen accused him of behavior that suggests Wynn has engaged in sexual misconduct for decades. Some said that the boss pressured them into performing sex acts with him.

The allegations claim that Wynn would have manicure appointments, as well as makeup sessions and massages in his Wynn resort in Las Vegas. These appointments were reportedly fake ones for female workers in order to have them perform sexual acts on him.

One manicurist who worked at the Las Vegas casino recalled an incident with the boss in 2005, claiming he forced her to have sex in his office. Colleagues then saw her returning to the salon in considerable distress and she told others that Wynn pressured her into taking her clothes off and lie on the massage bed. The manicurist claims she did not want to have sex with him, but he was persistent.

Wynn was quick to respond, saying he never assaulted anyone and the WSJ’s report stems from allegations made in court by his wife in the midst of a legal battle between her, him and the company.

“We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation,” Wynn said in the statement.

Most of the employees contacted by the WSJ said they’d rather not say anything as they feared it would affect their employment at the company.

WYNN stock fell 7.8% on the news Friday.