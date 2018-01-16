Stock of Exxon Mobil (XOM) Raised to Hold From a Sell

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is one of 20 companies within the Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. XOM's market value is $370.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for XOM puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 94 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,700 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

XOM has a current recommendation of Hold using the system for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

XOM has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

XOM's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Exxon Mobil's fundamental scores give XOM a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure XOM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, XOM currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.