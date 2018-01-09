Stocks Set for a Record Run as Risks Multiply 

It sure feels like maybe, just maybe, stocks will never go down again as Wall Street enjoys a rip-roaring start to 2018. The dynamics are familiar: The economy is strong and about to enjoy a boost from the implementation of the GOP’s recently passed tax cut plan, inflation remains tepid, the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign is proceeding cautiously, and corporate earnings growth has been solid.

With the S&P 500’s gain on Monday, stocks have risen 2.8% for the year-to-date rising in each and every session so far. According to Jeff Hirsch at the Almanac Trader, this performance along with the solid run to end 2017 suggest the new year will be a great one for investors. Over the last 39 years, when stocks performed this well the rest of the year showed gains 87% of the time with an average rise of 14%.

Even long-time market skeptics like GMO’s Jeremy Grantham says markets could be headed for a “melt-up” scenario. In a letter to investors, he wonders if we are entering the final, most ebullient phase of this long bull move.

Jason Geopfert at SentimenTrader notes that the gains are part of a globally synchronized market with “extreme momentum” on display. The weekly Relative Strength Index across six major worldwide stock indices is now at the highest level in history. Counterintuitively, such extreme readings have in the past been associated with further gains. The type of “melt-up” move Grantham warns of.

But this comes in the context of a near-record number of days the stock market has gone without a normal 5% correction, as shown above. For world stocks, this is the longest streak without a 5% correction in history. And it comes as multiple Wall Street brokerage year-end targets have been hit just days into the new year.

Check out Serge Berger’s Trade of the Day for Jan. 9.

Today’s Trading Landscape

To see a list of the companies reporting earnings today, click here.

For a list of this week’s economic reports due out, click here.

Tell us what you think about this article! Drop us an email at editor@investorplace.com, chat with us on Twitter at @InvestorPlace or comment on the post on Facebook. Read more about our comments policy here.

Anthony Mirhaydari is founder of the Edge (ETFs) and Edge Pro (Options) investment advisory newsletters. Free two- and four-week trial offers have been extended to InvestorPlace readers.