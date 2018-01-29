Strong Earnings Visibility Keep Intel (INTC) a Buy at recent price of $50.08

The current recommendation of Buy for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has been derived by using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking INTC has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. Intel Corp's Buy recommendation is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 1 area: analytical scoring that is below average.

INTC is classified as a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. INTC's market value is $234.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 24 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 52 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Intel has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Intel's fundamental scores give INTC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $50.08 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, INTC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.