Sub-Par Quant Score Caps Upgrade of Southwest Energy (SWN) Shares

Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) is a $2.8 billion in market value component of the Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 119 among the 132 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. SWN is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 169 among the 185 companies in the sector and number 4,098 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SWN has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores SWN has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

SWN's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's grade for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Southwest Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SWN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SWN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of SWN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.