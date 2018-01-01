Substandard Earnings Momentum Restrains Upgrade of Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares

Currently, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

As one of the 362 companies in the GICS Energy sector the company is a constituent of the 288 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group within this sector. KMI has a market value of $40.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 233 among the 288 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 60 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by KMI are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KMI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Kinder Morgan a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KMI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, KMI currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.