Super Bowl 2018 Halftime Show: Who Is Performing?

Who will perform at the Super Bowl 2018 halftime show has been the subject of much debate, with many asking for Kendrick Lamar to perform.

And while it is a possibility that Lamar could perform as a special guest at the event, he isn’t the show’s headliner as that role goes to Justin Timberlake. The ‘Sexy Back’ singer will be gracing the highest stage in the entire nation when Sunday, Feb. 4 rolls around.

Timberlake is on the path to making a comeback as he released his new single ‘Filthy’ only a week ago with a music video accompanying it for his new album ‘Man of the Woods.’

The video features the singer, songwriter, actor and dancer backstage at a dance show where a robot is dancing in front of a crowd. Timberlake is making the robot move with his dance moves, drawing a portrait of what the world could look like 10 years from now.

His last Super Bowl appearance came in 2004 in the now-infamous incident in which Justin exposed Janet Jackson’s breast on live TV–a move that some thought was simply a wardrobe malfunction at the time.

The move caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay on all live performances moving forward in order to avoid a headache like the one the agency had to face during that football game.

Pink will be singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII.