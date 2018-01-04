Superb Earnings Growth Keeps Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $117.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, NVDA is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 84 among the 700 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NVDA puts it 14 among the 112 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile and number 354 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

NVDA has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NVDA has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVDA has received well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NVDA's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nvidia places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NVDA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of NVDA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.