Superb Earnings Momentum Makes Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a constituent of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 375 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of AAPL is $897.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 55 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 48 among the 375 companies in the sector, and number 401 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AAPL has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. AAPL has maintained this ranking for 8 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Apple has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

AAPL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.