Superb Industry Group Rank Keeps KB Home (KBH) a Strong Buy

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is one of 26 companies within the Homebuilding GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 116 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. KBH has a market value of $3.2 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 26 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 1 among the 116 companies in the sector, and number 30 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KBH is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KBH has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Homebuilding industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KB Home has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KBH's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KBH's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, KB Home places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KBH's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of KBH's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.