Superior Earnings Growth Make Microsoft (MSFT) a Buy at recent price of $94.06

Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) current Buy recommendation is grounded on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. As a component in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. Portfolio Grader currently ranks MSFT as a Buy. This analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metric based. MSFT has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

As one of the 326 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector the company is a component of the 82 company Packaged Software GICS industry group within this sector. MSFT's market value is $726.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for MSFT by Portfolio Grader places it 23 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 37 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MSFT has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Microsoft places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MSFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the recent $94.06 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.