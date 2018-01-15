Superior Earnings Visibility Metrics Drive Ranking of Infosys (INFY) to Buy

As one of the 327 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is a constituent of the 115 company Information Technology Services GICS industry group within this sector. INFY has a market value of $38.4 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for INFY by Portfolio Grader places it 52 among the 115 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 140 among the 327 companies in the sector, and number 1,389 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks INFY as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. INFY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Infosys has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INFY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INFY's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Infosys a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge INFY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of INFY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.