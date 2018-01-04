Superior Quant Score Make BlackBerry Limited (BB) a Buy

BlackBerry Limited (NULL:BB) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $6.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, BB is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 246 among the 700 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BB puts it 10 among the 37 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position and number 1,266 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

BB is rated as a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BB has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 53 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BB has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. BB's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give BlackBerry Limited a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, BB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.