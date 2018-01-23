Superior Sales Growth Make Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) a Buy

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) is a $7.7 billion in market value component of the Biotechnology GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 70 among the 337 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. JUNO is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 142 among the 657 companies in the sector and number 961 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

JUNO is rated as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JUNO has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Juno Therapeutics has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JUNO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Juno Therapeutics places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view JUNO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of JUNO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.