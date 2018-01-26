Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) a Sell at recent price of $2.47, on Adverse Sales Growth

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) recommendation derives some benefit from being a member of a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. The a Sell rating for SGYP is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector SGYP is a constituent of the 96 company Pharmaceuticals: Other GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of SGYP is $0.5 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for SGYP puts it 85 among the 96 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Other industry group is ranked 85 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores received by SGYP are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. SGYP's grade for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Synergy Pharmaceuticals a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SGYP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SGYP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of SGYP's shares based on the recent $2.47 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

