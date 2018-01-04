Taco Bell Dollar Menu Debuts $1 Nacho Fries

Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — is rolling out a $1 Nacho Fries as part of its expanded Dollar Menu.

The burrito chain is looking to cash in on a value fast food item, much like other restaurants are seeking to do. Taco Bell’s $1 Nacho Fries will be a snack that you can find anytime from lunch up through the company’s late-night menu.

It is unclear what exactly the Nacho Fries will taste like, but the company wrote that it will come equipped with “bold Mexican seasoning,” as well as a side of nacho cheese for you to dip the fries in, or to simply pour all over the item.

This isn’t the first Dollar Menu item that Taco Bell has rolled out in recent times as just last month, it added the $1 Stacker. This is a quesadilla-like egg sandwich that is part of the chain’s Dollar All Day menu.

The taco giant added that it has plans to add 20 new $1 items over the course of 2018. Experts say that restaurants don’t cash in that much when they discount fast food prices to that extent due to the inflation that’s hitting food ingredients nowadays.

Nevertheless, the plan is for companies like Taco Bell to use these items to bring in consumers who may then buy higher-priced items or plenty of low-cost items at once.

YUM shares gained 0.6% on Thursday.