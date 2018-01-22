TD Ameritrade Rolls Out 24-Hour Trading

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD ) is now allowing investors to take part in 24-hour trading.

The announcement from TD Ameritrade is for investors trading on equity markets all through the day and night. The company notes that this will allow U.S. investors to trade at night, while also letting Chinese investors trade during their day.

The new offer from TD Ameritrade is currently only available for certain ETFs. They are as follows.

FXI

SPY

EEM

GLD

SLV

DIA

UNG

TLT

IWM

QQQ

USO

SH

The ability to trade 24 hours a day at TD Ameritrade starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday and lasts until 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday. The company says it also has plans to add other securities to its 24 hour trading offer over time.

TD Ameritrade says that it is expanding trading hours to accommodate the roughly 70% of investors that use its research and education resources outside of normal trading hours. These investors can find the option under its thinkorswim platform and on the TD Ameritrade Mobile Trader app by selecting EXTO from the dropdown menu.

“People have busy lives; they want access to their finances anywhere, anytime, and on any device,” Steve Quirk, Executive Vice President of Trading and Education for TD Ameritrade, said in a statement. “Online trading made the markets available to anyone, mobile trading made the markets available from anywhere, and now 24-hour trading will make the markets available anytime.”

AMTD stock was up slightly as of noon Monday.

