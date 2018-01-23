It was a rough Tuesday for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) as the company reported on its latest quarter, but missed expectations.

The semiconductors manufacturer saw its earnings decline by 67% year-over-year to $344 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, due in part to the recent tax reform laws that hit the U.S.

Excluding the new tax laws, Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.09 per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, which was in line with the $1.09 per share that analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters.

Net revenue was slightly higher than expected at $3.75 billion, topping the $3.74 billion that analysts were calling for. The figure rose 9.8% compared to the year-ago mark.

“Revenue increased 10 percent from the same quarter a year ago. Demand for our products continued to be strong in the industrial and automotive markets,” said CEO Rick Templeton in a press release.

Texas Instruments’ biggest business was its analog chips division, which was 11% better compared to the year-ago mark. Its embedded processing unit was impressive, posting a 20% gain year-over-year.

The company released its forecast for the current quarter, which is expected to bring in between $1.01 to $1.17 per share, while revenue is slated to be in the range of $3.49 billion and $3.79 billion.

Texas Instruments makes analog chips to calculate changes in sound and temperature for various industries, while also creating chips for the automotive sector.

TXN stock fell about 5% after the bell Tuesday.