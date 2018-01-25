Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Earnings Growth Gives it Buy

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector, and a member of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. TXN's market value is $115.2 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TXN puts it 7 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 47 among the 374 companies in the sector, and number 435 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TXN is rated as a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TXN has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TXN has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. TXN's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Texas Instruments a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures TXN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TXN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TXN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.