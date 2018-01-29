The Top 5 Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party

The countdown is on. The Patriots face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 52 on February 4.

That means you have just a matter of days to get the pieces in place for your Super Bowl Party –including the TV. Snacks and even drinks are a sideshow in comparison to what’s on that screen. So you’d better make sure you have one that will let you and your friends watch the big game in style.

The only bad news is that you won’t be able to pick up one of those super cool TVs you saw in CES 2018 coverage. No Samsung‘s ‘The Wall’ for your party unfortunately.

But there is good news! With the new 2018 models coming soon, manufacturers have begun clearing out last year’s big screen TVs. We’ve put together a list of 5 of the best TVs for a Super Bowl Party. Shop around (quickly) and you have a good chance of finding one of the best TVs at a significant discount.

Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party: LG 65-inch C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV

Source: LG

If money were no object, LG’s Signature Series OLED TV is the best pick, but we’re talking $15,000 and good luck finding one on sale.

The next best thing has still been snapping up awards. It may not be as thin as that Signature Series display, but the LG 65-inch C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is still a very impressive television.

It features LG’s famous OLED display instead of the usual LED, for unrivalled color. At 65-inches, it’s big. And you get must-have 4K resolution and HDR for incredibly detailed and high contrast picture. Watching the big game doesn’t get much better than this.

For the 2017 model, stores have been putting this TV on sale and LG has a promotion on right now knocking the $4499.99 MSRP down to a much more affordable $2699.99 — while stock lasts.

Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party: Vizio P-Series 65-inch Ultra HD HDR XLED Pro Display

Source: Vizio

It’s tough to top the award-winning Vizio P-Series 65-inch display for value.

You get a big, 65-inch panel, so it can be seen even in a large room. The panel is 4K resolution for crisp detail. With Vizio’s XLED Pro and XHDR Pro technology, 128 local dimming zones ensure the TV can display incredibly deep blacks and eye-popping HDR color dynamically across the screen. Black in one spot doesn’t mean the picture dims elsewhere.

It also has Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Chromecast built in, which means easy casting from your Android devices, and voice control capability using a Google Home smart speaker. The one thing you’ll need is a cable box, as the display has no built-in tuner.

The $1699.99 MSRP was a good deal for a display of this size and quality, but Vizio has knocked it down to $1,299.99 for the Super Bowl. And you might be able to find it in stores for even less!

Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party: Sony X50D 4K HDR Smart TV

Source: Sony

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) is always a safe pick for quality big screen TVs, as long as you stay away from its bargain models.

The X50D 4K HDR Smart TV is a great choice for those who want to go big for the Super Bowl.

You get Sony’s premium Triluminos LED display, with 4K resolution and HDR high dynamic range. The game will look great, with all the detail, brightness and color intensity you could ask for. And the TV itself has a stylish look so it stands out in the room.

Even at regular retail prices, the 75-inch version goes for a relatively reasonable $3,299.99, and you can get one with a massive 80-inch screen for under $6,000.

Look for it on sale and you should be able to do even better.

Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party: Samsung MU6300

Source: Samsung

Samsung’s MU6300 series has proven popular with people who need a TV with a fast, responsive display. It’s ideal for playing video games and watching sports.

Of course, these models have the expected technology for a modern TV, including 4K UHD resolution and HDR.

Samsung is clearing these out at the moment, so timing is great.

The 65-inch version is knocked down from $1299.99 to $899.99 and if you want to go really big, $1699.99 will get you the 75-inch version.

Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party: TCL P6-Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV

Source: TCL

Finally, one of the best TVs for someone hosting a Super Bowl party on a budget.

You may not have heard of China’s TCL, but it’s the fastest growing TV brand in U.S. And its TVs have been winning kudos for budget-friendly performance.

TCL’s 55-inch P6-Series TV is a favorite among reviewers. For a $649 MSRP, you get a 55-inch panel with all the latest features including 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, it has built in smart functions and streaming from Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU ), including a ROKU remote.

That’s a lot of TV for the price and it should serve you well, even after Super Bowl 52 is over.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.