10 Top Cryptocurrencies 2018: Bitcoin’s Biggest Competitors

Bitcoin may still be going strong in 2018, but that doesn’t mean it’s without rivals. We’re looking at the 10 top cryptocurrencies 2018 list.

Our 10 top cryptocurrencies 2018 list is made with data taken from coinmarketcap.com. The cryptocurrencies on this list are being ranked based on their market capitalization, not by how much a single coin is worth.

Here is the 10 top cryptocurrencies 2018 list.

Bitcoin — It’s no surprise that bitcoin tops this list with a market cap of $288 billion. Ripple — This cyrptocurrency isn’t based on bitcoin and is designed for peer to peer debt transfer. Ethereum — This virtual currency got its start in 2015 and some are predicting that it will one day catch bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash — This is a split off of bitcoin that increased the block size from 1MB to 8MB. Cardano — What we have here is an open source cyrptocurrency with a market cap of $23 billion. NEM — This one was designed with the goal of being simple and flexible to develop. Litecoin — The claim to fame here is that this is the first virtual currency to use Scrypt for its hashing algorithm. TRON — The focus of this one is to create a free content entertainment system with blockchain that spans the world. IOTA — This one uses the tangle instead of blockchain and is the first to do so. Stellar — We finish off the list with another open source cyprtocurrency that has a market cap of $10 billion.

You can follow this link to learn more about the members of our 10 top cryptocurrencies 2018 list.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.