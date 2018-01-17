Top-End Analytics for Earnings Momentum Keep Microsoft (MSFT) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

With a $691.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 8 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 37 among the 327 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector, and number 365 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 46 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MSFT has received well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Microsoft's fundamental scores give MSFT a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MSFT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.