Top-End Earnings Growth Makes Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

MU ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $47.6 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's grades for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Micron Technology's fundamental scores give MU a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MU's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of MU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.