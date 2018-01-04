Top-End Earnings Growth Makes Microsoft (MSFT) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MSFT has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

With a $660.4 billion market value, MSFT ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Software, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 14 among the 141 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 82 among the 700 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 353 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Microsoft has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. MSFT's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Microsoft's fundamental scores give MSFT a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MSFT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MSFT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.