Top-End Earnings Visibility Makes Square (SQ) a Strong Buy

With a $13.4 billion market value, Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, IT Services, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 11 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 60 among the 700 companies in the sector, and number 239 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SQ is rated as a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 6 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 29 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

SQ has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. SQ's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Square's fundamental scores give SQ a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SQ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SQ's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of SQ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.