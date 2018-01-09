Top-End Sales Growth Makes Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) a Strong Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NVDA has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $130.5 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nvidia has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NVDA's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nvidia places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NVDA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of NVDA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.