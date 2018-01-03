Trade of the Day: Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

To receive further updates on this Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ) trade, sign up for a risk-free trial of Maximum Options today.

January is “prime time” for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW ), and this time last year we had great success in Maximum Options with a similar trade to the one I’m recommending today. Tuesday’s session was a particularly good one for Weight Watchers stock as the company announced its latest celebrity spokesperson: DJ Khaled.

My bullish play on WTW involves one of my favorite strategies: an out-of-the-money naked put write.

Sell to open the WTW Jan. 19th $39 put.

Note: There are several January expirations available for WTW options. Be sure you are opening the monthly options that expire on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

For those who may not be familiar with this strategy, a naked put write is a bullish position in which you expect the price of the underlying stock to increase. You’ll want to watch out for a move below $39, as if you are holding the option at expiration and the stock is trading below the $39 strike price, the puts will be exercised and you will be required to purchase the underlying shares.

But, as long as WTW remains above $39 through expiration on Jan. 19, we’ll walk away with full profits.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

Ken Trester is editor of the popular Maximum Options program. Trester has been trading options since the first exchanges opened in 1973 with a winning streak that goes back to 1984 with money-doubling average annual profits since 1990.