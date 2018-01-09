Trade of the Day: Electronic Arts (EA)

To receive further updates on this Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Sales data are pointing towards a much stronger season than expected for video game companies. From a technical perspective, we like EA as it breaks the neckline of a bullish, inverted “head-and-shoulders” pattern.

The combined fundamental and technical factors are expected to send the stock higher before earnings later this month on Jan. 30, after market close.

We don’t think it will be necessary to hold this position through earnings, so the February expiration should be fine for this trade and will keep the cost of the options relatively low.

‘Buy to open’ the EA February 115 Call (EA180216C00115000) for a maximum price of $4.50.

