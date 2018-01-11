Trade of the Day: Macy’s, Inc. (M)

To receive further updates on this Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

News that was not as bad as expected was reported by Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) on Wednesday, which had a generally positive effect on department stores overall.

However, we don’t think this applies to the entire sector, and industry-wide data show that this part of retail is likely to be the weak spot in this season’s earnings.

We anticipate that Macy’s will hold below its resistance range and give up Wednesday’s gains in the short term.

This is a riskier-than-average trade, but a break of $24 per share should send the stock to $22 in the near term, which makes the risk/reward much more attractive.

‘Buy to open’ the M February 25 Put (M180216P00025000) for a maximum price of $1.05.

Follow our Facebook page to receive each Trade of the Day direct to your News Feed — and join the conversation.

You can learn more about identifying price patterns and using them to project how far you think a stock is going to move in our Advanced Technical Analysis Program.

InvestorPlace advisers John Jagerson and S. Wade Hansen, both Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designees, are co-founders of LearningMarkets.com, as well as the co-editors of SlingShot Trader, a trading service designed to help you make options profits by trading the news. Get in on the next SlingShot Trader trade and get 1 free month today by clicking here.