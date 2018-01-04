Trade of the Day: Microsoft (MSFT)

To receive further updates on this Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bullish trade on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). As investors kick off the new year, we are seeing some surprising momentum building in MSFT.

Investors are likely to be looking for growth in the first quarter, and MSFT is positioned well from a technical and fundamental perspective.

The stock continues to bounce up off of support at $85, as more money is moving back into the tech sector. The Nasdaq has been the top-performing index so far in 2018, and we expect this trend to continue as we head into earnings season.

Additionally, if the tax bill serves its purpose and companies increase capital investment, MSFT should benefit significantly.

‘Buy to open’ the MSFT February 87.50 Call (MSFT180216C00087500) for a maximum price of $1.85.

