Transocean (RIG) a Strong Sell on Dismal Industry Group Rank

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is ranked as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. RIG has maintained this ranking for the last month.

RIG is one of the 169 companies in the GICS Industrial Services sector and is a constituent of the 12 company Contract Drilling GICS industry group within this sector. RIG has a market value of $4.5 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for RIG puts it 12 among the 12 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 129 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Transocean has received below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

RIG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIG's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are markedly worse than its industry group average. Transocean's fundamental scores give RIG a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views RIG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at RIG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of RIG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.