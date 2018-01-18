Fake News Awards: Trump Calls Out 6 Media Outlets

President Donald Trump has released his Fake News Awards this week after promising to do so weeks earlier.

Source: Shutterstock

The Fake New Awards were posted on the GOP’s blog and included six media outlets. The following are the stories chosen for the awards.

Paul Krugman, a writer for The New York Times, claimed that the economy would never recover after President Trump was elected.

ABC’s Brian Ross sent the stock market falling with a false report about Russia.

CNN claimed that Donald Trump and his son had access to leaked documents from WikiLeaks.

Time reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

Washington Post used an image of an empty arena when reporting on President Trump’s rally in Pensacola, Fla.

CNN edited a video to make it appear that President Trump purposely overfed fish in Japan.

CNN released a false report about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian.

Newsweek claimed that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda didn’t shake President Trump’s hand.

CNN claimed that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he wasn’t under investigation.

The New York Times released a story claiming that Trump’s administration hid a climate report.

The final Fake News Award from Trump goes to the coverage that there was collusion between him and Russia during the election.

Following the release of the Fake News Awards, President Trump had this to say on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

“Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!”

You can see the Fake News Awards for yourself in full at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.