Twitter (TWTR) a Buy at recent price of $24.27, on Superior Quant Score

The investment rationale for Twitter Inc's (NYSE:TWTR) Buy recommendation is based on reasoning that considers a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is much better than average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. Being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, the company's Buy recommendation is all the more notable. TWTR is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. TWTR has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is classified as a member of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 326 company GICS Technology Services sector. TWTR's market value is $18.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TWTR puts it 48 among the 93 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Twitter has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TWTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWTR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Twitter a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TWTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $24.27 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TWTR currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.