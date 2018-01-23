Twitter (TWTR) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Momentum

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is a component of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. TWTR has a market value of $17.6 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for TWTR by Portfolio Grader places it 46 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 147 among the 327 companies in the sector, and number 1,510 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TWTR has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TWTR has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TWTR has realized above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TWTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWTR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Twitter a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TWTR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of TWTR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.