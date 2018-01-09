Twitter (TWTR) a Buy on High-Level Earnings Momentum

With a $18.0 billion market value, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Internet Software/Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Technology Services, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TWTR puts it 45 among the 94 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 147 among the 329 companies in the sector, and number 1,492 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TWTR as a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TWTR has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TWTR has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TWTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. TWTR's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Twitter places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TWTR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of TWTR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.