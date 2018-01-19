UGG Comforter Recall: Bedding Sold at Bed Bath & Beyond May Have Mold

An UGG comforter recall was issued ahead of the weekend after traces of mold were found in several units of the product.

The bedding was being sold at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE: BBBY ), among other retailers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the UGG comforter recall Friday, affecting about 175,000 units.

UGG said in a statement that it recalled Hudson comforters sold in stores and online between Aug. 24, 2017 and Oct. 17, 2017, citing possible mold. The company added that the mold may be “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

“The determination to recall the product at the retail level was made after a few mild spores were detected on a minimal number of units,” UGG said. The price of the Hudson comforters were between $70 and $110.

These were available in many sizes, including twin, full/queen and king, according to the notice posted by the CPSC. The UGG comforters were made of polyester in several colors, including garnet, navy, gray and oatmeal.

Consumers were asked to stop using these comforters immediately and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund. An additional 20 or so comforters were sold in Canada.

“We worked with Bed Bath & Beyond to quickly remove the products from their shelves, inspect and remedy the matter,” UGG told ABC.

BBBY stock gained 0.9% on Friday.