United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL ) reported on its latest quarter Tuesday, topping Wall Street outlooks.

For its fourth quarter, the airline owner unveiled earnings of $1.40 per share on an adjusted basis, topping the $1.34 per share that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were calling for.

Revenue for the period came in at $9.44 billion, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the year-ago mark. The figure also came in ahead of the $9.42 billion that Wall Street expected.

United Airlines was having problems increasing the amount of revenue it rakes in for each set it flies a mile. However, this figure managed to rise 0.2% year-over-year, while also topping the previous forecast of flat per-seat revenue.

Every airline in the industry was hit with higher jet-fuel bills due to the rising cost of oil. United Airlines’ fuel costs were 18% higher this quarter than they were a year ago, reaching $1.89 a gallon.

The company also repurchased roughly $553 million of its common shares in the fourth quarter, racking up the full-year share repurchases to $1.8 billion, marking the completion of its July 2016 $2 billion share repurchase program.

United Airlines’ board of directors authorized a new $3 billion share repurchase program in December.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to improving profitability over the long-term by building on the strong foundation we have laid over the past two years. Everyone at United is excited to enter 2018 with a clear set of priorities and a renewed sense of purpose around unlocking the full potential of United Airlines,” said CEO Oscar Munoz.

UAL stock fell 4.3% after the bell Tuesday.