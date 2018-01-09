Vale SA (VALE) a Buy on Strong Earnings Growth

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is one of 25 companies within the Steel GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 150 company GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector. VALE has a market value of $64.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 3 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 29 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 871 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VALE as a Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vale SA has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. VALE's scores for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Vale SA places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures VALE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VALE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VALE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.