Vale SA (VALE) Quant Score Limit Rating

Vale SA's (NYSE:VALE) current Hold recommendation is the result of a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half. As a member of a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. VALE is rated as a Hold by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. VALE has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

With a $64.4 billion market value, VALE ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Steel, and in the top decile of sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 9 among the 25 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 76 among the 151 companies in the sector of its Non-Energy Minerals sector, and number 2,192 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Vale SA has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. VALE's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. Vale SA's fundamental scores give VALE a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view VALE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $12.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, VALE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.