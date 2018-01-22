Vale SA (VALE) Sees Rating Decline….. Weak Earnings Momentum

Currently, Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. VALE has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

VALE is a $65.6 billion in market value member of the Steel GICS industry group where the ranking for VALE by Portfolio Grader places it 9 among the 25 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. VALE is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 75 among the 150 companies in the sector of its Non-Energy Minerals sector and 2,175 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Non-Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vale SA has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Vale SA a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge VALE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.