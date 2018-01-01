Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) a Buy on Solid Earnings Visibility

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $7.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, VRX is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 148 among the 779 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VRX puts it 21 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position and number 871 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VRX as a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VRX has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VRX's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. VRX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Valeant Pharmaceuticals International a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VRX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VRX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.