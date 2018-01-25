Vapid Earnings Growth Restrict Citigroup (C) Rating

With a $201.2 billion market value, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Financial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for C puts it 18 among the 30 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 387 among the 990 companies in the sector, and number 1,951 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

C is rated as a Hold using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. C has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Finance sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 39 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

C has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. C's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Citigroup a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges C's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at C's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, C currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

